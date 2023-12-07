WhichCar
2017 Citroen C4 Seduction B7 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Citroen C4 Seduction B7 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Citroen C4 Seduction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1532 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1489 mm
Length 4329 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1810 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 655 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 113 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 113 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0X16
Rear Rim Size 7.0X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Nchnyt&S000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

