Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Ds3 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen Ds3 Dsport My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1468 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2464 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|3948 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1231 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1619 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Sb5Fv8&W000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $800