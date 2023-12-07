WhichCar
2017 Citroen Ds4 Crossback Hdi My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2017 Citroen Ds4 Crossback Hdi My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Ds4 Crossback Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 745 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1535 mm
Length 4284 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1975 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 113 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 113 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location In Boot Compartment On Lhs
VIN Number Vf7Nxahwt&Y123456
Country Manufactured France