Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Ds4 Crossback Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen Ds4 Crossback Hdi My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|745 mm
|Wheelbase
|2612 mm
|Height
|1535 mm
|Length
|4284 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1975 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|113 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|In Boot Compartment On Lhs
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nxahwt&Y123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Door Locks
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- DeadLocking
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Seats Front
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights