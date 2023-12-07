Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive Bluehdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen Grand C4 Picasso Exclusive Bluehdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4602 mm
|Width
|1971 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1551 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|729 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|137 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|117 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf73Aahxt&J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Air Compressor
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Lock Indicator
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Door Blind
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Front Armrests
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $690
- Nappa Leather - $5,000
- Premium Paint - $800
- Xenon Headlights - $2,000