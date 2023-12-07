Specifications for the 2017 Fiat 500 60Th Anniversary Special Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Fiat 500 60Th Anniversary Special Edtn My18 1.4L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3546 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|932 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|135 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|135 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3280
|Maxiumum Torque
|131 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Soft Top
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tri-Coat Paint
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Paint
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
