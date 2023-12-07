WhichCar
2017 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD) Zg My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

f7a21bc5/2017 ford escape titanium awd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04f1016c
2017 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD) Zg My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1713 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1838 mm
Kerb Weight 1732 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 162 g/km
CO2 Urban 256 g/km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 178 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19
Rear Tyre 235/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Spain

