2017 Ford Focus Rs Lz 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Ford Focus Rs Lz 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Ford Focus Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Ground Clearance 104 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4390 mm
Width 1823 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 257 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0X19
Rear Rim Size 8.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Lxxgcbl%123456
Country Manufactured Germany