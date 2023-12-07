WhichCar
2017 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci Md 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci Md 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1501 mm
Length 4867 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1703 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wf0Exxwpce%$12345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Spain