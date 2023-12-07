WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. G80
  4. 3.8 Sport Design

2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Sport Design 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Sport Design 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Sport Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Genesis G80 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4990 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1920 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2450 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 261 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 192 g/km
CO2 Urban 341 g/km
CO2 Combined 261 g/km

Engine
Engine Gasoline Direct Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 397 Nm
Makimum Power 232 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19 94W
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19 96W
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 5 Links
Rear Suspension 5 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhgm41Emeu123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Genesis G80 pricing and specs

Electrified Lux 4D Sedan Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $127,500
2.5T 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $85,670
2.5T Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $98,670
2.5T Sport Line Lux 4D Sedan 2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, RWD $104,670
3.5T AWD Lux 4D Sedan 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $114,670