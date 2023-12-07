WhichCar
2017 Haval H8 Premium (4X2) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

52531993/2017 haval h8 premium 4x2 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 062f01a6
2017 Haval H8 Premium (4X2) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Haval H8 Premium (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1794 mm
Length 4806 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 2051 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
CO2 Emissions 291 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 291 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 324 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwef6A78Dh000011
Country Manufactured China