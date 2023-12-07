Specifications for the 2017 Holden Astra Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Holden Astra Ls Bl My17 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4665 mm
|Width
|1807 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|178 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Compound Crank Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kl3B?5Em@H1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550