2017 Holden Astra Rs Bk My17.5 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Holden Astra Rs Bk My17.5 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Holden Astra Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1581 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2662 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 4386 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1344 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1420 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 195 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Compound Crank Rear Axle, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Poland