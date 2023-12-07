Specifications for the 2017 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Holden Equinox Ls (FWD) Eq My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1661 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1481 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|206 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ev2Js002500
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Pedal Release
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Steering Column Lock
- Flip/Folding key
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System