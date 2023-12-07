WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Trax
  4. Ltz

2017 Holden Trax Ltz Tj My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

ea18186f/2017 holden trax ltz 1 4l petrol 4d wagon 047b014f
2017 Holden Trax Ltz Tj My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Holden Trax Ltz. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Trax News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2555 mm
Height 1674 mm
Length 4248 mm
Width 1766 mm
Kerb Weight 1371 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 155 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1850
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Inside Lh B Pillar
VIN Number Kl3Ba7689@B123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea