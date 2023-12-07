WhichCar
2017 HSV Gtsr Maloo Gen F2 6.2L Petrol Utility

bc4017dd/2017 hsv gtsr maloo 6 2l petrol utility 05070163
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 HSV Gtsr Maloo Gen F2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1616 mm
Tracking Rear 1509 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1481 mm
Length 5181 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1842 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 366 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 281 g/km
CO2 Urban 513 g/km
CO2 Combined 366 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6150
Torque RPM 3850
Maxiumum Torque 740 Nm
Makimum Power 435 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ff4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia