Specifications for the 2017 HSV Gtsr Maloo Gen F2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 HSV Gtsr Maloo Gen F2 6.2L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1616 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1509 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|5181 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1842 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|366 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|281 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|513 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|366 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6150
|Torque RPM
|3850
|Maxiumum Torque
|740 Nm
|Makimum Power
|435 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Power Mirrors
- Quad Exhaust
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Alarm
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Special Seat Inserts
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,590