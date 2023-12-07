Specifications for the 2017 HSV Maloo R8 Lsa 30Th Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 HSV Maloo R8 Lsa 30Th Edition Gen F2 6.2L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1616 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1721 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|363 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|363 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|671 Nm
|Makimum Power
|410 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ff4%&$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,495
- Enhanced Driver Interface - $1,095
- Leather Trim Special - $795
- Premium Brake Package - $3,495
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $695