WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. HSV
  3. Maloo
  4. R8 Lsa 30Th Edition

2017 HSV Maloo R8 Lsa 30Th Edition Gen F2 6.2L Petrol Utility

57831ce3/2017 hsv maloo r8 lsa 30th edition 6 2l petrol utility 0523016a
2017 HSV Maloo R8 Lsa 30Th Edition Gen F2 6.2L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 HSV Maloo R8 Lsa 30Th Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE HSV Maloo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1616 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5040 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1721 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2315 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 363 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 363 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 671 Nm
Makimum Power 410 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ff4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia