Specifications for the 2017 Hyundai Iload 3S Liftback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Hyundai Iload 3S Liftback Tq Series 2 (Tq3) My18 2.4L Petrol 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1685 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|5125 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1943 kg
|Gcm
|4450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1055 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|238 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|238 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|228 Nm
|Makimum Power
|129 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|160 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmfwbh7Rr8U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-media Pack
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695