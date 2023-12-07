Specifications for the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Active X Dm Ser Ii (Dm3) 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1633 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1844 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|666 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|243 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|5300
|Maxiumum Torque
|318 Nm
|Makimum Power
|199 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhss81Emfu123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Pedals
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Heavy Duty Suspension - $300
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Tow Pack - $1,144
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500