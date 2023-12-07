WhichCar
2017 Hyundai Tucson Active X (FWD) Tl 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

57df1c9e/2017 hyundai tucson active x fwd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05940185
2017 Hyundai Tucson Active X (FWD) Tl 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Active X (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1608 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1530 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Gasoline Direct Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 203 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhj#81$%&U000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

