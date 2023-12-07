WhichCar
2017 Kia Optima Si Jf My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Kia Optima Si Jf My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Kia Optima Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 194 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 194 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 241 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knags413Mg5000011
Country Manufactured Korea