Specifications for the 2017 Kia Rio S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Kia Rio S Ub My16 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4045 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|150 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|150 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|135 Nm
|Makimum Power
|79 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor In Boot Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Knadl313Mb5123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $520
Current Kia Rio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,300
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,100
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,800
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,600
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,000
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$18,800
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$24,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,400
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$20,200
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$21,990
|S 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,690
|GT-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$25,590
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$23,490
|Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$21,190