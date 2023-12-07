WhichCar
2017 Kia Rio S Yb My18 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Kia Rio S Yb My18 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2017 Kia Rio S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1518 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4065 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1162 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 117 g/km
CO2 Urban 190 g/km
CO2 Combined 145 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 133 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0X15
Rear Rim Size 6.0X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Knadc514Lh6000124
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Rio pricing and specs

S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $21,300
S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $19,100
GT-Line 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $24,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $22,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $20,600