Specifications for the 2017 Kia Soul Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Kia Soul Si Ps My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1568 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1619 mm
|Length
|4140 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|113 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knajt814Md7000011
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Two-tone Paint
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $520
- Paint Colour Special - $920
- Solid Paint - $390