Specifications for the 2017 LDV G10 (9 Seat Mpv). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 LDV G10 (9 Seat Mpv) Sv7A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|3198 mm
|Height
|1928 mm
|Length
|5168 mm
|Width
|1980 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2107 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|743 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|272 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|272 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lskg4Al15Fa000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Xenon Headlights