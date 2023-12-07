Specifications for the 2017 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Limited Edition Zwa10R My17 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|95 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|95 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthkd5Bh902123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Roof
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,000