Specifications for the 2017 Lexus Lc500 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Lexus Lc500 V8 Urz100R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1345 mm
|Length
|4770 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2375 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|405 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|267 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|403 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|267 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|351 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jthhp5Ay80A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Boot Lid
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-Tensioner Driver Seat
- Smart Key
- Sunroof
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Enhancement Pack - $15,000
- Luxury Pack
- Premium Paint
Current Lexus Lc500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Urz100R 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$198,500
|Urz100R 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Auto Direct Sh, RWD
|$211,700
|Enhancement Pack + Ochre 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$213,000
|+ Enhancement Pack 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$213,000
|+ Ochre 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$198,500
|+ Ochre 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Auto Direct Sh, RWD
|$211,700
