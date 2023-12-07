WhichCar
2017 Lexus Ls460 F-Sport Usf40R 4.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Lexus Ls460 F-Sport Usf40R 4.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Lexus Ls460 F-Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 5090 mm
Width 1875 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 84 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 365 g/km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 493 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbl46F%05123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan