Specifications for the 2017 Lexus Ls600H Hybrid F-Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Lexus Ls600H Hybrid F-Sport Uvf45R 5.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 8 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|5090 mm
|Width
|1875 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2285 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2765 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|84 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|173 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|244 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|327 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights