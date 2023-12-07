WhichCar
2017 Lexus Rc350 F Sport Gsc10R My17 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Lexus Rc350 F Sport Gsc10R My17 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Lexus Rc350 F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 217 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 304 g/km
CO2 Combined 217 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 378 Nm
Makimum Power 233 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthhe5Bc101000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan