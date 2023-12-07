Specifications for the 2017 Maserati Ghibli Sport (Limited Edition). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Maserati Ghibli Sport (Limited Edition) M157 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1461 mm
|Length
|4971 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|207 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|207 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|257 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamrs57D001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- App Display & Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Pack
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Extended Leather Pack
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Dashboard
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- On board Computer
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$143,400
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$171,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$254,400
