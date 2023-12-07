WhichCar
2017 Mazda CX-5 Maxx Sport (4X4) My17.5 (Kf Series 2) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

e1d41b2b/2017 mazda cx 5 maxx sport 4x4 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 0468014b
2017 Mazda CX-5 Maxx Sport (4X4) My17.5 (Kf Series 2) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mazda CX-5 Maxx Sport (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1675 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 251 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Kf4Wla00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda CX-5 pricing and specs

G20 Maxx (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $35,700
G25 Akera (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $51,200
G25 Maxx Sport (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,300
G25 GT Speed (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $49,100
G25 Maxx Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $41,700