Specifications for the 2017 Mazda 2 Genki. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mazda 2 Genki Dj My16 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|4060 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1058 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|97 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|142 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|141 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Dj2Ha60W000011
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- City Brake Support Forward - $400
- Metallic Paint Special - $200
- Premium Paint - $250
- S Pack - $1,390
Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,900
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,200
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,600
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,670
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,870
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,370