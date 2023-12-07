WhichCar
2017 Mazda 2 Neo Dl My17 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Mazda 2 Neo Dl My17 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2017 Mazda 2 Neo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4320 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1067 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 104 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 139 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mm0Dl2Saa0W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs

G15 GT 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 GT 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,900
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,100
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $22,200