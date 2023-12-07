Specifications for the 2017 McLaren 720S Performance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 McLaren 720S Performance My18 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1674 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1629 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1196 mm
|Length
|4543 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1283 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|365 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|527 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Door Apert.
|VIN Number
|Sbm14Dadxhw000123
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Ceramic Brakes
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Spoiler
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Nappa Leather
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Push Button Start
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Diffuser
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $8,220
- Carbon Fibre Diffuser - $16,020
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $5,940
- Carbon Fibre Seats - $13,680
- Coloured Seat Belts - $780
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $400
- Home Link - $800
- Metallic Paint - $4,860
- Metallic Paint Premium - $10,290
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $3,700
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control - $6,640
- Premium Mats - $880
- Prestige Paint - $20,700
- Reversing Camera - $2,760
- Sports Exhaust System - $12,700
- Solid Paint
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $9,440
- Stealth Pack - $3,100
Current McLaren 720S pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|N/A
|2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$499,000
|Luxury 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$524,580
|Performance 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$524,580
|Spider Luxury 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$582,580
|Spider Performance 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$582,580
|Spider 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$556,000