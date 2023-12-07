WhichCar
2017 McLaren 720S Performance My18 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 McLaren 720S Performance My18 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 McLaren 720S Performance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1674 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1196 mm
Length 4543 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 1283 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
CO2 Extra 181 g/km
CO2 Urban 365 g/km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 7250
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 770 Nm
Makimum Power 527 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
Compliance Location Pass Side On Door Apert.
VIN Number Sbm14Dadxhw000123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

