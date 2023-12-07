WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG A45 Amg 176 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Mercedes-AMG A45 Amg 176 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG A45 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4359 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1760522*000011
Country Manufactured Germany

