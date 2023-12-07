WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S 205 My17.5 4.0L Petrol 4D Estate

2017 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S 205 My17.5 4.0L Petrol 4D Estate details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1636 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2050862*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

