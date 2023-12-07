WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 253 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 253 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1638 mm
Length 4668 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1912 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 258 g/km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R21
Rear Tyre 285/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wd*2539642F000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

