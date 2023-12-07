Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic 292 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1662 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1674 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1765 mm
|Length
|4853 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|705 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|276 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|325/35 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10X22
|Rear Rim Size
|11X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc292375A0000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,500
- Carbon Night Pack - $6,900
- Entertainment Pack - $2,800
- Laminated Safety Glass - $900
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Night Pack - $2,900
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Premium Sound System - $9,500
