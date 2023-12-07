WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic 292 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe

3bec1c46/2017 mercedes amg gle 63 s 4matic 5 5l petrol 4d coupe 05dd0194
2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic 292 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 63 S 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1662 mm
Tracking Rear 1674 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1765 mm
Length 4853 mm
Width 1965 mm
Kerb Weight 2345 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 276 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 276 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 325/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10X22
Rear Rim Size 11X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc292375A0000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

