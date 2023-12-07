Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R 190 My17.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1693 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|106 mm
|Wheelbase
|2630 mm
|Height
|1284 mm
|Length
|4551 mm
|Width
|1996 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1632 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1890 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|258 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|207 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|344 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|221 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1903782*000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Seats
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- PreSafe
- Red Brake Calipers
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $3,500
- Bucket Seat - Front Driver
- Bucket Seat - Front Passenger
- Car Cover Set - $600
- Ceramic Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,425
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $2,200
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $9,250
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $3,250
- Cargo Cover - $150
- Cargo Net on Floor - $400
- Driver Pack - $4,500
- Exclusive Paint - $13,500
- Headlining Special - $2,500
- Leather Trim Special - $5,900
- Premium Paint - $2,500
- Prestige Paint - $4,000
- Premium Paint Special - $3,500
- Premium Sound System - $5,800
- Tinted Windows - $900
Current Mercedes-AMG GT pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$330,800
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$356,300
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$285,300
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$362,100
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$310,400
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$324,000
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$334,200
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$348,900
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$267,600
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$279,400
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$339,700
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$354,600
|C 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$341,076
|C 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$367,276
|Night Edition 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$294,077
|R 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$373,277
|63 S E-Performance Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$399,900
|63 S E-Performance Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD
|$387,900