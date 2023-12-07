Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG S63 222 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-AMG S63 222 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1502 mm
|Length
|5231 mm
|Width
|1914 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2045 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|655 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2220772A000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Suspension
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Boot Lid
- Power Door Closing
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Line Plus - $2,600
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $2,700
- Business Pack - $8,500
- Ceramic Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,425
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $7,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $7,875
- Comfort Pack - $1,150
- Comfort Pack Rear - $3,650
- Driver Pack - $2,600
- Exclusive Pack - $8,950
- Front Seat Entertainment Package - $2,200
- Garage Door Opener - Remote - $525
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Metallic Paint Premium - $6,375
- Metallic Paint Special - $8,075
- Night Pack - $1,600
- Night View Assist - $450
- PreSafe - $2,725
- Rear Climate Control - $2,600
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $5,450
- Panoramic Sunroof - $8,500
- Premium Sound System - $9,900
- Tinted Windows - $900
- Underbody Protection - $300