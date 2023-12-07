Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG S65 217 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-AMG S65 217 My16 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2945 mm
|Height
|1424 mm
|Length
|5044 mm
|Width
|1913 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2140 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2585 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|282 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|282 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|1000 Nm
|Makimum Power
|463 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2173792A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exclusive Pack
- Front Seat Entertainment Package
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist
- Power Door Closing
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 24 Speakers
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $2,600
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $7,500
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,400