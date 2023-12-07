WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 R231 My17 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2017 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 R231 My17 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1316 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 335 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 236 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 Zr19
Rear Tyre 285/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2314742*000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Sl pricing and specs

63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $373,370
63 4Matic+ 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $362,200