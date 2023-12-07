Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-AMG Sl 63 R231 My18 5.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1316 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|335 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|236 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2314742*000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sports Exhaust System
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Ceramic Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,425
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $6,250
- Coloured Seat Belts - $975
- Night Pack - $2,250
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Performance Pack - $2,600
- Premium Paint - $2,000
- Prestige Paint - $4,000
- Panoramic Sunroof - $6,200
- Performance Suspension - $1,750
- Wood Grain Trim
