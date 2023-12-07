WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-AMG Slc 43 172 My17 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2017 Mercedes-AMG Slc 43 172 My17 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Slc 43. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1301 mm
Length 4133 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1591 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1890 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 299 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 255/35 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Control Arm, Coil Spring, Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1724662F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany