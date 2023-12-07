WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz A200 D 176 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2017 Mercedes-Benz A200 D 176 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD

Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz A200 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4433 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1475 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 735 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L

Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 105 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 105 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1760082*000011

Country Manufactured Germany

