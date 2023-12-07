Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4Matic 246 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1558 mm
|Length
|4466 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|735 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2462462*000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Welcome Lights
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Command Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seats Front - $990
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,490
- Exclusive Pack - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Night Pack - $490
- Power Sunroof - $1,490