2017 Mercedes-Benz C200 205 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Mercedes-Benz C200 205 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C200 205 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 730 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2052422*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa

