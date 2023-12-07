Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C250 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-Benz C250 Avantgarde W204 My15 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4590 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2043472F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $4,150
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $4,840
- Comfort Pack - $3,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,900
- Edition 1 Pack - $4,360
- Heated Front Seats - $770
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,890
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Power front seats with memory - $2,740
- Power Sunroof - $3,670
- Reversing Camera - $1,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,760
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $5,240
- Xenon Headlights - $2,960