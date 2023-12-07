Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C250 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-Benz C250 D 205 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4707 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2235 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|123 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|123 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2050082*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Balance - $490
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $990
- AMG Line - $3,490
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Comfort Pack - $1,290
- Digital TV - $990
- Exclusive Pack - $1,290
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,990
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,990
- Performance Suspension - $2,490
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,990