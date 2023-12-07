WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz C350 E 205 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Mercedes-Benz C350 E 205 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C350 E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2385 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 56 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 2.6 L/100km
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 56 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2050471*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa